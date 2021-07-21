The Chair Trailer: Sandra Oh Juggles College Crisis and Questionable Crush

RELATED STORIES Manifest Un-Cancelled? Axed Drama Eyes Renewal at NBC and Netflix

Manifest Un-Cancelled? Axed Drama Eyes Renewal at NBC and Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga Casts Flora and More Characters for Season 2

Sandra Oh has her hands full with both a college controversy and a questionable crush as the title character in the Netflix comedy The Chair.

The full trailer above previews the promotion of Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, to English department chair at the prestigious Pembroke University, where she must manage a brewing crisis while also clearly having an interest in the professor at the center of it, Bill Dobson, played by Jay Duplass (Transparent) — and all while being the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.

The trailer also debuts a new song from The Linda Lindas, a young, all-female punk band whose previous track, “Racist, Sexist Boy,” amassed over four million views on Instagram.

The Chair‘s cast also includes Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) as Professor Joan Hambling, Nana Mensah (13 Reasons Why) as Professor Yaz McKay, Bob Balaban (The Politician) as Professor Elliot Rentz, David Morse (Treme) as Dean Paul Larson and Everly Carganilla (Yes Day) as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim.

Premiering Friday, Aug. 20, the six-episode satire was co-created by Amanda Peet (Dirty John), who also serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Other EPs include Oh and Game of Thrones bosses D.B. Weiss and David Benioff (the latter of whom is married to Peet).

Watch the trailer above, then drop a comment with your latest take.