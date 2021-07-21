TVLine Items: Arrow Fave to She-Hulk, Shawn Ryan's Netflix Series and More

Arrow vet Josh Segarra is crossing over from DC Comics to the Marvel side with a role in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, our sister site Deadline reports.

Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as the titular superhero, aka Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner’s who is a savvy lawyer — and who has some of her cousin’s superpowers, thanks to an emergency blood transfusion. No details are currently available about Segarra’s character.

The cast also includes Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Titania, a supervillain with incredible strength; Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva, Hamilton) as Amelia; and Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here) as Jennifer’s best friend. Additionally, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk, while Tim Roth will return as his Hulk character of The Abomination.

Segarra, of course, played the memorable Big Bad Adrian Chase (aka Prometheus) during Season 5 of Arrow. His other TV credits include The Moodys, FBI, The Other Two and Chicago P.D.

* Netflix has given a series order to The Night Agent, a political conspiracy thriller adapted by Shawn Ryan (Timeless, The Shield) from Matthew Quirk’s book. The show follows “a low level FBI Agent working in the White House basement, manning a phone that never rings… until the night it does, propelling him into a dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads to the Oval Office.”

* Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo, in which Kondo demonstrates “how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships and communities,” will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 31.

* The 44th Kennedy Center Honors will recognize Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels; actress/singer Bette Midler; singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell; operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; and Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy. The special will air during the 2021-22 TV season on CBS.

* Gavin Casalegno (Walker) has joined the cast of Amazon Prime’s upcoming YA series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on Jenny Han’s novel, Deadline reports. The actor will play Jeremiah, a popular and magnetic character who is the life of the party and flirts with everyone.

* Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, a three-part documentary, will debut Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 9/8c on HBO. Watch a trailer:

