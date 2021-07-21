To All the Boys' Lana Condor to Star in Hulu Action Comedy Take Out

RELATED STORIES Wu-Tang: An American Saga to Return in September for Season 2 on Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga to Return in September for Season 2 on Hulu Streaming Barely Surpasses Broadcast-TV Viewing, Nielsen Graphic Shows

To All the Boys‘ Lana Condor will star as a cook who fights crime in the Hulu action comedy Take Out.

As reported by THR.com, Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, WandaVision) and Michael Golamco will pen the pilot for the half-hour series, which follows a restaurant employee who is on a secret mission to take down an evil crime syndicate that is hellbent on ruling New York City.

Condor will also serve as an EP alongside Park, Golamco and their producer partner Hieu Ho.

“We’re so thrilled to be working with Lana on a show that combines our shared passion for romantic comedies and hard-hitting action,” Park, Golamco and Ho told THR in a joint statement. “Love has the tendency to kick our asses. So we thought, why not a show about love and kicking ass? Thank you to Hulu for seeing this vision and their incredible support.”

In addition to her run as Lara Jean in Netflix’s To All the Boys trilogy, Condor’s credits include Syfy’s Deadly Class and movie roles in X-Men: Apocalypse and Alita: Battle Angel.