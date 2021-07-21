In First CSI: Vegas Promo, Grissom, Sara and Hodges Hunt for the Truth

The truth is out th–…. Oops, sorry — truth lies here in the first promo for CBS‘ first CSI series in well over five years, CSI: Vegas. Fall TV: Your Guide to Every New Show!

Debuting Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10/9c (where it will lead out of Tough as Nails), the revival brings back CSI vets William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges, while Paul Guilfoyle will guest-star as (former?) Captain Jim Brass.

New cast members, meanwhile, include Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights), Paula Newsome (Chicago Med), Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth) and Mandeep Dhillon (After Life).

Watch the teaser below, then read on for more:

Truth Lies Here • #CSIVegas is coming soon 🔎 pic.twitter.com/qJJfcGEYXy — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) July 22, 2021

CSI: Vegas “opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began,” the official CBS synopsis tells us. “Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby played by (Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best —follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

