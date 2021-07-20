The Good Fight Scores Early Season 6 Renewal, After Just Four Episodes

The Good Fight will go on, now that Paramount+ has renewed the acclaimed legal drama for a sixth season — and just four episodes into its current run, marking its speediest renewal to date.

The first four episodes of the 10-episode Season 5 are currently available to stream on Paramount+, with new installments dropping every Thursday. (An episode count for Season 6 is not yet available.) Streaming TV Renewals & Cancellations

Earlier this month, Paramount+ renewed Evil — which also hails from Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King — for a third season, while the streamer’s iCarly revival just last week got picked up for Season 2.

“The Good Fight‘s provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers,” Paramount+ scripted series chief Nicole Clemens said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight‘s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”

In the fifth season of the Good Wife offshoot, Diane (played by Christine Baranski) was forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald), after the firm lost its two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm got entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decided to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Want scoop on The Good Fight, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.