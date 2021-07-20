One of Us Is Lying Teaser: Detention Turns Killer in Peacock's Teen Mystery

RELATED STORIES Dr. Death: Grade the Premiere of Peacock's True-Crime Miniseries

It’s The Breakfast Club meets Insert Your Teen Murder Mystery of Choice — we’re gonna go with Elite — in the first teaser for Peacock’s upcoming series One of Us Is Lying.

Based on Karen M. McManus’ book of the same name, the show is about “what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide,” reads the official synopsis.

The above video introduces viewers to narrator/victim Simon (played by Wayne‘s Mark McKenna), who is killed on the first day of school, kicking off a twisted whodunit. The Breakfast Club-esque culprits potentially responsible for his death include the brain, Bronwyn (The Purge‘s Marianly Tejada); the criminal, Nate (Unverified‘s Cooper van Grootel); the princess, Addy (Cobra Kai‘s Annalisa Cochrane); and the jock, Cooper (American Housewife‘s Chibuikem Uche).

Rounding out the cast are Jessica McLeod (Debris) as Simon’s best friend Janae; Barrett Carnahan (Cruel Summer) as Addy’s boyfriend Jake; and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing) as Bronwyn’s younger sister Maeve (who is at the center of the book sequel).

Erica Saleh (Instinct, Evil) penned the pilot, which was directed and produced by actress Jennifer Morrison (This Is Us, Once Upon a Time). Darío Madrona (co-creator of Elite) serves as showrunner on the series, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Press PLAY above to watch the teaser, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in!