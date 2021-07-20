The Problem With Jon Stewart Premiere Month Revealed in Faux Movie Trailer Poking Fun at Jeff Bezos' Space Flight

RELATED STORIES Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Revive 'Really!?!' to Call Out Billionaire Space Race Between Branson and Bezos

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Revive 'Really!?!' to Call Out Billionaire Space Race Between Branson and Bezos The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Set for 3-Month Hiatus, to Return in September With 'New Look and Feel'

The Problem With Jon Stewart will be televised in September — but we highly doubt it’ll look anything like the first teaser shared by its host.

The premiere month was disclosed by Stewart in a faux movie trailer for, um, Cum Dog Billionaires. The timely spoof comes just hours after Jeff Bezos’ 11-minute space flight on Tuesday, and casts Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as the Amazon tycoon. Also featured are Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) as Bezos’ one “diverse friend,” Adam Pally (Happy Endings) as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a stray cat as Facebook architect Mark Zuckerberg and an actual mop as Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson.

As first reported last October, The Problem will be an hour-long series that takes an in-depth look at one topic per episode, including issues that are “currently part of the national conversation” and subjects relevant to Stewart’s advocacy work. Stewart will host and executive-produce the show, and each season will also feature a companion podcast that furthers the discussion on each topic.

The Problem — which will be the first project under Stewart’s multi-year deal with Apple TV+ — marks his first TV hosting gig since stepping down from The Daily Show in 2015. His iteration of the Comedy Central series, now hosted by Trevor Noah, picked up 20 Primetime Emmys over the years; since then, Stewart has largely focused on advocating for 9/11 first responders, though he has also directed films and exec-produces The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he pops up on screen occasionally.

Feast your eyes on the bizarro teaser below, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to Stewart’s new Apple show.