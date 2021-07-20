High School Musical Adds Jordan Fisher as Gina's [Spoiler] — Watch Preview

RELATED STORIES Loki Director Unpacks How the Finale's Nostalgia-Filled Opening Came to Be

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is adding another Evan Hansen to its ranks.

Jordan Fisher, who will return to Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen in the title role on Dec. 11, will first guest-star on Episode 11 of the Disney+ comedy’s second season, TVLine has learned.

Fisher will play Gina’s (Sofia Wylie) older brother Jamie Porter, a music producer who surprises his little sister on Beauty and the Beast‘s opening night. The episode, appropriately titled “Showtime,” hits the streaming service on Friday, July 23.

In addition to his work on Broadway, Fisher’s TV credits include roles on The Flash, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Liv and Maddie: Cali Style, Teen Wolf and The Secret Life of the American Teenager, as well as Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie(s), Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and Fox’s Grease Live! and Rent: Live.

This makes Fisher the second Evan Hansen to appear on the High School Musical series, following Andrew Barth Feldman, who currently recurs as North High’s resident Lumiere Antoine.

