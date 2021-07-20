Fate: The Winx Saga Casts Flora and More Characters for Season 2

We’ve got some fairy exciting news, Winx Nation: Flora is finally coming to Alfea.

The beloved character from the animated Winx Club series will make her debut in Season 2 of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga, played by Paulina Chavez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), TVLine has learned.

Additionally, Season 2 will welcome Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as a character named Sebastian and newcomer Brandon Grace as Grey.

They join returning cast members Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.

Fate: The Winx Saga, which dropped its six-episode first season in January, “follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence,” per the official synopsis. It’s the first live-action adaptation of Iginio Straffi’s animated world.

Brian Young will once again serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli.

Production on Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is currently underway in County Wicklow, Ireland. A premiere date remains TBD.

Your thoughts on Flora’s long-awaited arrival? Drop ’em in a comment below.