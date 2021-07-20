TVLine Items: Netflix's Clickbait Teaser, Chip 'n' Dale Series Trailer and More

Adrian Grenier’s life is at the mercy of Clickbait in the first teaser for the Netflix limited series (premiering Wednesday, Aug. 25).

The Entourage vet stars as Nick Brewer, “a loving father, husband and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears,” reads the official synopsis. “A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says, ‘I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.’ Is this a threat or confession? Or both?”

It’s up to Nick’s sister (played by The Plot Against America‘s Zoe Kazan) and wife (Defending Jacob‘s Betty Gabriel) to save him — but in the process, “they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.”

* Sundance Now has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to the British remake of the French comedy series Call My Agent!, to premiere on the streamer in 2022. Additionally, Chelsey Crisp (Fresh Off the Boat) has joined the series-regular cast, which is toplined by Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Smash). Newly announced cameos include Dominic West (The Crown, The Affair), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Jessica Oyelowo (The Water Man) and David Oyelowo (Selma).

* Hunters has tapped Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Emily Rudd (Fear Street, Dynasty) and Udo Kier (The Kingdom) to recur during Season 2 in undisclosed roles, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to The Climb, a reality competition in which series creator Jason Momoa and legendary rock climber Chris Sharma put amateur climbers through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges.

* Love Life Season 2 has added Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live) to its cast as the outspoken sister of William Jackson Harper’s lead character Marcus. Additionally, Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) will recur as a twice-divorced mother with whom Marcus enters into a purely sexual relationship, while Blair Underwood (Quantico) will guest-star as the father of Jessica Williams’ character.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for the animated series Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, premiering Wednesday, July 28:

