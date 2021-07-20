Burden of Truth Trailer: Joanna Takes On a Mining Company and Motherhood in Final Season — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Burden of Truth to End With Season 4

As if being a new mommy wasn’t difficult enough, Burden of Truth lawyer Joanna Chang also has a target on her back in a trailer for the fourth and final season, which premieres Stateside on The CW next Friday, July 30 at 8/7c.

“None of those other moms have to do what I do. How many of them are trying to take down a mining company?” Joanna laments to her legal partner/baby daddy Billy in the above video. When she then challenges the corporate titan in court to protect a Millwood resident’s property from being destroyed, the mining company retaliates, leading to a shocking arrest.

In the process, “Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family,” per the official synopsis. When evidence surfaces that “the mine isn’t what it claims to be, Joanna seizes an opportunity to launch an unexpected legal battle that will bring the company to its knees.”

Apparently, that means going to extremes and possibly even alienating her loved one. “If you aren’t willing to do what it takes, then stay out of my way!” Joanna exclaims (to Billy?!) in the trailer.

Elsewhere in Season 4, “Police Chief Owen Beckbie struggles to contain the increased criminal activity that always follows the resource industry. With the help of new Millwood police recruit, Officer Taylor Matheson, Beckbie uncovers a growing criminal underworld running through Millwood… and all roads lead right back to the mining camp.”

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts!