Nickelodeon Orders Baby Shark Movie, Renews Big Show! for Season 2

“Baaaaaaaaby Shark!” is getting bigger, as the star of his first-ever TV-movie.

Nickelodeon on Tuesday announced its development of a brand-new animated Baby Shark TV-movie (to be co-produced by SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the children’s brand Pinkfong) as well as a Season 2 renewal for Baby Shark’s Big Show!, which earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Animated Program and currently ranks as the No. 2 show with Kids 2-5 across all TV (trailing only PAW Patrol).

Nickelodeon Animation chief Ramsey Naito said in a statement, “Baby Shark is an example of how we’ve been successful in bringing beloved properties that kids love from other platforms to Nickelodeon and opening up a whole new world of adventures. As home to the biggest franchises kids love, we’re continuing to grow their footprint by introducing brand-new characters and storylines, and creating original content in every format for fans everywhere.”

Season 2 of Baby Shark’s Big Show! (totalling 26 half-hour episodes) promises to be — fishy wordplay alert! — “packed to the gills with off-the-hook adventures and catchy songs, as Baby Shark and William dive deeper into the diverse underwater world of Carnivore Cove with their friends and family. They’ll explore jaw-dropping new locations while making fresh friends and big waves, all in the sharky spirit of fin-clusivity.”

New Season 1 episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! will air throughout the summer on Fridays at 12:30 pm ET.