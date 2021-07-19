TV Ratings: Big Brother Tops Sunday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, dipping week-to-week yet still led the night in the demo. Love Island (1.4 mil/0.3) added eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

Opening CBS’ night, 60 Minutes delivered Sunday’s biggest audience: 5.7 million.

Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (430K/0.1) grew its audience some. Wellington Paranormal (230K/0.0) added a few viewers to last week’s Stateside premiere, while Dead Pixels‘ Stateside Season 2 debut did (egads) 190K and a 0.0.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (4.6 mil/0.6), The Chase (3.6 mil/0.4) and To Tell the Truth (3.1 mil/0.4) were all steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!