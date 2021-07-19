Monday Night Football: Eli and Peyton Manning to Lead 'Alternate' Broadcast

Brothers Eli and Peyton Manning have been recruited to anchor an “alternate” Monday Night Football telecast for the next three seasons. Every TV Casting Move for Fall and Beyond

The ESPN2 Monday Night Football MegaCast, as it has been dubbed, will feature the Mannings joined by current and former NFL players and celebrities. A host for the broadcast, which will cover 10 games in each of the next three seasons, has not been named.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will remain on the traditional Monday Night Football broadcast, for a second straight season.

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” ESPN sports content chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

The Mannings each won two Super Bowls during their careers. Peyton retired in 2016 and is on track for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this week; he currently hosts NBC’s College Bowl quiz show revival. Eli retired in 2019 after 16 seasons with the New York Giants.