Tampa Baes Lesbian Reality Series Set for Fall Premiere on Amazon Prime

RELATED STORIES Modern Love: Kit Harington Gets on the Love Train in Season 2 Trailer -- Watch

Modern Love: Kit Harington Gets on the Love Train in Season 2 Trailer -- Watch All in the Family, 227, Maude and More Norman Lear Classics to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime, IMDb TV

Amazon Prime invites you to hang out with some Tampa Baes this fall, by way of an eight-episode docuseries about the Tampa Bay, Fla. LGBTQ scene.

Set for a fall premiere in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland and New Zealand (with a worldwide release to follow), Tampa Baes follows “the young lesbian ‘it crowd’ navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be seen.”

“Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels,” the official synopsis continues. “With all eyes on these fun-loving women at this pivotal moment in their personal and professional lives, there’s not a challenge or hot-button issue they won’t tackle, even if it means getting real with each other.” (Check out the complete cast below.)

“Working on this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space,” showrunner Melissa Bidwell said in a statement. “The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I’ve worked with – they certainly won’t disappoint! Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another, and I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with our Tampa Baes!”

Amazon Studios TV co-head Vernon Sanders added, “This series is fun and celebratory. In a world where there’s a dearth of content centering dynamic lesbian women, Amazon Studios is excited to bring this vibrant look at these women’s lives and give the world a real entry point to undoubtedly know and love them.”