TVLine Items: Grease Prequel a Go, Dollface Casting, CNN+ and More

Break out your shiny, pink bomber jackets: Paramount+ has officially ordered to series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel set four years before the original movie, our sister site Deadline reports.

The 10-episode show will follow four new characters described as fed-up, outcast girls who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The series — which originally in the works at HBO Max as Grease: Rydell High — hails from writer/creator Annabel Oakes (Atypical).

* CNN+, a new direct-to-consumer streaming service, will launch in early 2022 with eight to 12 hours of live programming a day. Further details (including pricing) will be announced at a later date.

* Dollface has tapped Jayson Blair (Good Trouble) to recur during Season 2 as a new love interest for Izzy (played by Esther Povitsky), our sister site Variety reports.

* The HBO limited series Irma Vep — starring Alicia Vikander as an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup — has added the following to its cast, per Variety: Adria Arjona (Good Omens, True Detective), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia), Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show), Fala Chen (The Undoing) and Devon Ross.

* Netflix has set a Wednesday, Aug. 11 premiere date for Bake Squad, in which four bakers — personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tos — battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s “extra special big day.” Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has set a Thursday, Aug. 26 premiere date for Family Reunion “Part” 4; watch a trailer:

