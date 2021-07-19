Charmed Shocker: Madeleine Mantock to Exit After 3 Seasons — Read Full Statement About 'Difficult Decision'

The Power of Two will have to do when Charmed returns for its fourth season next year. Madeleine Mantock, who has played eldest sister Macy Vaughn since the reboot premiered in 2018, will not be returning, TVLine has learned exclusively.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock tells TVLine in an exclusive statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Only one episode remains in Charmed‘s third season, making Friday’s finale (The CW, 8/7c) Mantock’s final episode as a series regular.

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro tell TVLine exclusively. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

Coincidentally, Shannen Doherty — who portrayed eldest sister Prue Halliwell on the original Charmed — also departed the WB drama after three seasons. Her exit resulted in Prue’s death, as well as the arrival of long-lost fourth sister Paige (Rose McGowan).

A few key questions remain: How will Macy be written off the show? Will Mel and Maggie discover another long-lost sister with whom to reconstitute the Power of Three, or might another relative like Josefina simply take her place? And what does this mean for Harry, who was so in love with Macy that he gave up his immortality to grow old with her? Some of those will likely be answered during Friday’s finale, while others will roll over to Season 4, which is expected to premiere in early 2022.

For now, all we can do is speculate based on the finale’s official logline: “When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy on the brink of death, Mel and Maggie cast an ancient spell sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry asks Jordan and Celeste to help him do the unthinkable.”

How are you feeling about Macy’s unexpected disappearing act? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Mantock’s departure from Charmed below.