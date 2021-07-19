4400 Video: The Vanished Resurface in First Teasers for CW Reboot

The CW has revealed three of its 4400 abductees in a trio of newly released teasers for the upcoming reboot of the former USA Network sci-fi series.

Penned by executive producer Ariana Jackson (Riverdale, UnREAL), the update follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.

“As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few… upgrades,” per the official synopsis, “and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.” In the teasers above and below, characters who have gone missing from the years 1956, 1994 and 2005 resurface in 2021, much to their understandable confusion.

The cast includes Joseph David-Jones (Arrow), Brittany Adebumola (Grand Army), Jaye Ladymore (Chicago P.D.), Amarr Wooten (American Housewife), Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost), Derrick A. King (Call Your Mother), Khaliah Johnson, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach and Autumn Best.

4400 is slated to premiere Monday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c, following All American Season 4.

Press PLAY on the videos to get your first look at the series, then hit the comments with your first impressions!



