She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil to Play Villain Titania in Disney+'s Marvel Series

Jameela Jamil‘s upcoming MCU character most definitely belongs in the Bad Place.

Set to join She-Hulk alongside Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Jamil recently shared a rough-and-tough training video (embedded below), as she prepped to kick some serious on-screen ass. The Good Place actress prefaced it with, “I can’t believe I get to say this but… Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!”

Set to the tune of Survivor’s renowned “Eye of the Tiger,” the clip shows Jamil throwing a mean right hook, followed by a roundhouse kick that, once perfected, will surely be sent She-Hulk’s way.

She further commented via Instagram caption, “GAH!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING??? Hands down the silliest video I’ve ever made. I’m so excited!”

As previously reported, Jamil will play Titania, “a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk.” Emmy winner Maslany stars as the titular superhero, aka Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner’s who is a savvy lawyer — and who has some of her cousin’s superpowers, thanks to an emergency blood transfusion.

Joining them are Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva, Hamilton), who will appear as Amelia, and Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here) who join as Jennifer’s best friend. Plus, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk, while Tim Roth will return as his Hulk character of The Abomination.

Are you ready to see more of Jamil in action? Watch her video below, then sound off in the Comments!