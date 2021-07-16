grown-ish's Chloe Bailey Stands Alone Against Team Good Trouble — Watch Celebrity Family Feud Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES grown-ish Recap: A Five-Finger Discount Causes Trouble in Paradise

grown-ish Recap: A Five-Finger Discount Causes Trouble in Paradise ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Big Sky, The Rookie and More

Good Trouble vs. grown-ish? Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, 8/7c) is basically Freeform’s version of Avengers: Civil War. Don’t make us choose sides!

Playing for Good Trouble are Cierra Ramirez (Mariana), Maia Mitchell (Callie), Sherry Cola (Alice), Zuri Adele (Malika) and Emma Hunton (Davia). They’ll be facing off against grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi (Zoey), Diggy Simmons (Doug), Trevor Jackson (Aaron), Chloe Bailey (Jazz) and Francia Raisa (Ana).

Best of all, TVLine happens to have an exclusive sneak peek of the action, which reveals what Bailey thinks Tom Brady counts when he’s trying to fall asleep. (Here’s a hint: They don’t go “baaaah!”)

Fortunately, either outcome of Sunday’s match will result in one charitable organization winning big. Team Good Trouble is playing for Dignity and Power Now, a “Los Angeles-based grassroots organization founded in 2012 that fights for the dignity and power of all incarcerated people, their families, and communities,” while Team grown-ish is playing for Ghetto Film School, an “award-winning nonprofit founded in 2000 to educate, develop and celebrate the next generation of great storytellers.”

Also facing off on Sunday’s episode are the casts of two hit Bravo reality shows, Million Dollar Listing LA vs. Million Dollar Listing NY.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s Celebrity Family Feud, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Who are you rooting for in this Freeform-on-Freeform battle?