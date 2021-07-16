George Stephanopoulos' Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against Guest Host Competition?

RELATED STORIES Dr. Sanjay Gupta's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End -- How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Competition?

George Stephanopoulos‘ one (week)-and-done run as Jeopardy! guest host comes to an end Friday. Was the veteran newsman’s stint behind the lectern good news for viewers of the long-running quiz show?

A final decision on who will permanently succeed the late Alex Trebek as host will be made later this summer.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, recently said. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Stephanopoulos July 16 swan song, we gotta ask: How does he stack up against his guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, ex-Today host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik and Today‘s Savannah Guthrie? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes Stephanopoulos’ GMA co-host Robin Roberts, Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, CNBC’s David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.) Vote below!