TVLine Items: Alter Ego Reveals Judges, Y: The Last Man Teaser and More

Four very different musical artists have been chosen to judge Fox’s first-ever avatar singing competition series Alter Ego: Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, singer/television personality Nick Lachey, Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes and Grammy Award-winning rapper will.i.am. Additionally, Rocsi Diaz (106 & Park, Dating Naked) has been tapped to host the show.

Rather than performing as themselves, Alter Ego contestants will create their dream avatar to showcase how they’ve always wanted to be seen, while presenting their unique performance style via motion capture technology.

Alter Ego is slated to air Wednesdays at 9/8c this fall, following The Masked Singer Season 6.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Robert Downey Jr. will executive-produce and co-star in a series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer for HBO, our sister site Deadline reports. The book follows the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy (casting TBA) during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. Downey will play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists, all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment.

* Tacoma FD will return for Season 3 on Thursday, Sept. 16 on truTV.

* The Chucky series will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 12 on Syfy and USA Network. Watch a teaser here.

* FX on Hulu has released a teaser for its upcoming series adaptation of Y: The Last Man, debuting Monday, Sept. 13:

* AMC+ has released a trailer for the stop-motion animated baby doll series Ultra City Smiths, premiering Thursday, July 22:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?