TV Ratings: NBA Finals Hit Audience High With Game 4, Love Island Steady

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Wednesday-night coverage of the NBA Finals Game 4 easily hit an audience high for this year’s championship series, drawing 7.4 million total viewers (per fast affiliate numbers). 'Missing' Shows, Found! That total will of course swell once the Nielsen finals trickle in.

CBS’ Big Brother (3.5 mil/0.8) took a hit week-to-week opposite ABC’s pre-game programming and was down a tick from Sunday, while Love Island (1.7 mil/0.3) was steady for a fourth straight outing.

Over on The CW, Kung Fu (780K/0.1) and In the Dark (410K/0.1) each dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Fox’s MasterChef (2.5 mil/0.6) and Crime Scene Kitchen (1.8 mil/0.4) were both steady.

