TCA Awards 2021: Ted Lasso, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, I May Destroy You and WandaVision Lead Nominations

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso leads the nominees for the 37th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, which will forego an in-person ceremony once more and instead announce the winners at an as-yet-specified date.

The Jason Sudeikis-fronted comedy amassed five nominations from the critics organization, which counts several TVLine staffers among its members, while Disney+’s WandaVision, HBO’s I May Destroy You and Mare of Easttown, and HBO Max’s Hacks each netted four nods. (Of note: Categories have been expanded this year to feature a total of eight nominees each, with the exception of Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk or Sketch, which has nine.)

By outlet, Netflix leads the TCA pack with 15 total nominations. HBO follows with 14, while HBO Max earned 10. Among broadcast-TV networks, NBC once again fared best with four nominations, including nods for the final seasons of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Superstore.

Below is the list of 2021 TCA Award nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award recipients (which will be announced along with the other winners later this summer).

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney+)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Omar Sy, Lupin (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Maya Erskine, Pen15 (Hulu)

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Allen v. Farrow (HBO)

City So Real (NatGeo)

Framing Britney Spears (FX/FX on Hulu)

Frontline (PBS)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

60 Minutes (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Deaf U (Netflix)

The Great Pottery Throw Down (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Nailed It! Double Trouble (Netflix)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Top Chef: Portland (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney Jr.)

Donkey Hodie (PBS Kids)

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

WandaVision (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

P-Valley (Starz)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Superstore (NBC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)