TVLine Items: Real Housewives Movie, Madonna on Paramount+ and More

What happens when the Real Housewives meet a Hallmark-esque holiday flick? You get The Real Housewives of the North Pole, an original movie for Peacock starring Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces).

“The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years,” reads the official synopsis. “But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé titled, ‘Real Housewives of the North Pole.'”

The movie is slated to debut on the streamer later this year.

* OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots will say goodbye with a two-part cast reunion special airing Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c, following the July 20 series finale.

* Madonna’s concert documentary film Madame X will exclusively debut on Paramount+, beginning Friday, Oct. 8.

* Bling Empire cast member Chèrie Chan and her fiancé Jessey Lee have departed the Netflix reality series, per Deadline.

* TBS has renewed the extreme competition series Go-Big Show for Season 2, with DJ Khaled joining the judging panel along with Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer.

* The Starz drama BMF (formerly titled Black Mafia Family), with a cast that includes Russell Hornsby and Steve Harris and executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, will premiere Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9 pm. Watch a teaser:

