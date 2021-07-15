Modern Love: Kit Harington Gets on the Love Train in Season 2 Trailer — Watch

RELATED STORIES All in the Family, 227, Maude and More Norman Lear Classics to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime, IMDb TV



The former King in the North is headed in a whole new direction.

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington sets aside the Valyrian steel and tries out being a romantic leading man in a new trailer for Season 2 of the Amazon Prime anthology Modern Love, premiering Friday, August 13 on the streamer. In the trailer — which you can watch above — Harington plays a romantic chap who has a chance meeting on a train with a girl (The Politician‘s Lucy Boynton), Before Sunrise-style. He has no way to contact her, so they arrange to meet again on the train two weeks later. His friend is skeptical, though: “She’s never gonna show.” (Hey, thanks a lot, buddy.)

The trailer also offers sneak peeks at more Season 2 stories, including Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Outlander) as a man rekindling things with his former wife (“I just spent the night with the woman of my dreams… I used to be married to her”); Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy) as a pair of daters on a tentative first night out together; and Dominique Fishback (The Deuce) and Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen) as best friends who take the plunge and try to turn their friendship into something more.

Season 2 of Modern Love “brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations,” per the official description. “Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name.”

Watch the trailer above, and drop your first impressions in a comment below.