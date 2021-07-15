iCarly Renewed for Season 2

Carly Shay’s popular web series will live on: iCarly has been renewed for a second season by Paramount+, the streamer announced Thursday.

Although details are mum (especially with the first season only halfway through its run), TVLine can confirm that production on Season 2 will begin this fall in Los Angeles.

iCarly’s revival picks up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended. It follows Carly and her friends as they navigate work, love and family as adults. Miranda Cosgrove stars as the titular Carly, and is supported by Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. (iCarly vet Jennette McCurdy, however, did not return to reprise her role as Carly’s best friend Sam, as the actress announced her retirement from acting altogether.)

New installments of the 13-episode first season will continue to drop on Thursdays this summer, with the Season 1 finale hitting the streamer Aug. 26. In addition, iCarly will soon reach some of its international fans, debuting July 30 in the Nordics and Latin America, and Aug. 11 in Australia.

The Dan Schneider-created series is executive-produced by Ali Schouten and Cosgrove, with Schouten also serving as showrunner. The original show ran from 2007-2012 on Nickelodeon.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal. Excited to see more of Carly and the gang? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments below.