Harry & Meghan Form a Plan to Escape the Palace in Lifetime Movie Trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking on the British monarchy in a newly released trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the third installment in Lifetime’s movie trilogy about the royal couple.

Premiering Monday, Sept. 6 at 8/7c, the film “explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (played by The Punisher‘s Jordan Dean) and Meghan (She’s Gotta Have It‘s Sydney Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie,” per the official synopsis.

Drawing on the shocking revelations in the pair’s interview with Oprah Winfrey (which is recreated in the above trailer), Escaping the Palace details “Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death.”

The movie also delves into the “dynamics between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”

The premiere of Escaping the Palace will be preceded by encore airings of the original films William & Kate (at 1 pm), Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (at 3 pm) and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (at 5:30 pm).

