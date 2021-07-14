Wu-Tang: An American Saga to Return in September for Season 2 on Hulu

Hulu is rewarding the patience of Wu-Tang: An American Saga fans, setting a Wednesday, Sept. 8 premiere date for the drama’s second season. 'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Carnival Row, The Orville, Russian Doll, Pose, Blood & Treasure and 28 Others

The first three episodes of Season 2 will drop all at once, followed by one installment on subsequent Wednesdays. The show’s last episode dropped way back in October 2019, followed by a formal Season 2 pickup in January 2020.

The series chronicles the history and formation of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic in early-’90s New York. Here’s what to expect during the sophomore run, according to its official synopsis: “The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.”

In addition to Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson, Shameik Moore, Marcus Callender and Julian Elijah Martinez — who respectively play the aforementioned Bobby, Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine — Wu-Tang‘s Season 2 cast includes Zolee Griggs as Shurrie, T.J. Atoms as Ason, Dave East as Shotgun, Johnell Young as Gary, Erika Alexander as Linda Diggs, Uyoata Udi as Rebel and Damani Sease as U-God.

Real-life Wu-Tang Clan members The RZA and Method Man serve as executive producers, along with Alex Tse (2009’s Watchmen) and Empire‘s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo.

Looking forward to Wu-Tang‘s return? Tell us below!