TV Ratings: MLB All-Star Game Audience Falls Shy of 2019

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s coverage of the MLB All-Star Game averaged 6.76 million total viewers (per fast affiliates), down just a tick from the prelim numbers for the 2019 contest (7.1 mil), which went on to report an all-time low audience of 8.1 million in Nielsen finals. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.77 mil/0.9 demo rating) was steady week-to-week, as was College Bowl (2.4 mil/0.4).

Over on The CW, The Flash (750K/0.2) dropped a handful of eyeballs, while Superman & Lois (850K/0.2) returned rock steady after a three-week break.

CBS’ Love Island (1.7 mil/0.3) equaled its second-best audience of the season while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.