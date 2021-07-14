Jerry O'Connell Joins The Talk as the Show's First Male Co-Host — Watch

The Talk is giving Jerry O’Connell a permanent seat at the table.

Already a recurring guest on the CBS daytime show, O’Connell is officially being upgraded to permanent co-host, he announced during Wednesday’s broadcast.

“It’s fun, and it works, and we’re going to have a lot of fun,” O’Connell told viewers upon his arrival. Watch the big moment below:

🚨NEW HOST ALERT🚨

Join us in welcoming @MrJerryOC to The Talk family 🙌 pic.twitter.com/agEbTwagJL — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 14, 2021

O’Connell, who is now the show’s first full-time male co-host, joins current panelists Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth and Sheryl Underwood. Carrie Ann Inaba has been on a leave of absence since April.

In addition to guest-hosting major talk shows like The Wendy Williams Show and Live With Kelly and Ryan, O’Connell has a lengthy TV acting resume. Currently voicing Commander Jack Ransom on Star Trek: Lower Decks, O’Connell has previously held down roles on shows like Billions and Crossing Jordan.

The Talk has seen its fair share of high-profile departures since it premiered in 2010. Previous co-hosts include Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Aisha Tyler, Eve and Marie Osmond. And some of those departures have come with their fair share of behind-the-scenes (and occasionally on-screen) drama. Osbourne, for example, was fired earlier this year following a network investigation into her contentious on-air racism debate with Underwood.

Popular on TVLine

Your thoughts on O’Connell joining The Talk full-time? Drop ’em in a comment below.