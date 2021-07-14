All in the Family, 227, Maude and More Norman Lear Classics to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime, IMDb TV

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in July — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

Norman Lear fans, your favorite classic TV shows have found a new streaming home.

The legendary TV producer’s hit series like All in the Family, 227 and Maude will now be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime and IMDb TV, TVLine has learned. Amazon has struck a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television which will bring these classic series to streaming — some for the first time ever.

227 and Diff’rent Strokes will begin streaming on Amazon Prime this Thursday, July 15, with The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son and its short-lived revival Sanford also joining the service later this year. (227 and Diff’rent Strokes were produced by Tandem Productions/Embassy Television, which Lear co-founded.)

All in the Family , Maude, Good Times and the original One Day at a Time, meanwhile, will begin streaming on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free ad-supported service, this Thursday as well. This marks the first time that Maude — a spinoff of All in the Family starring Bea Arthur as Edith Bunker’s outspoken cousin — will be available to stream anywhere, and also the first time that all nine seasons of All in the Family will be on a streaming service.

The fact “that Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have,” Lear said in a statement.