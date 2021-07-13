The Cleaning Lady: Oliver Hudson Joins Fox Drama, Replacing Vincent Piazza

RELATED STORIES Fantasy Island Puts Bellamy Young Through Hell in New Promo -- Watch

Fantasy Island Puts Bellamy Young Through Hell in New Promo -- Watch The Moodys Cancelled at Fox

The Cleaning Lady is still sorting out its ensemble, tapping Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement) to join the cast as a series regular. He fills the show’s “FBI agent” void left by Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), who has exited the midseason drama for creative reasons.

Based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia, The Cleaning Lady centers on a whip-smart doctor (Marvel’s Daredevil‘s Élodie Yung) who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Hudson — who most recently starred opposite Jenna Fischer in the relatively short-lived ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together — will play the newly created role of Garrett Miller, an intensely competitive, brilliant, and chameleonic FBI agent on the trail of Yung’s Thony and the mob. (Conversely, Piazza’s now-scrapped FBI agent character, Gavin Ross, was described as “intelligent, compassionate and astute.”)

This marks The Cleaning Lady‘s second major recast. Last spring, Yung was brought in to replace original leading lady Shannyn Sossamon (Sleepy Hollow).

Additional cast members include Adan Canto (Designated Survivor) and Martha Millan (The OA).