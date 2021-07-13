Superman & Lois' Alex Garfin Talks Saving Dad, Meeting Diggle and More

RELATED STORIES The Flash Recap: Oh My Godspeed -- Plus, How Part 2 of Finale Will Leave Fans 'Thrilled About What's to Come'

He may not be rocking his dad’s signature cape and tights (yet), but Jordan Kent still got a chance to play hero when Superman & Lois finally returned from its mini hiatus on Tuesday.

As you may recall from the show’s June 22 cliffhanger, we left Superman in a pretty precarious position; the Man of Steel had just agreed to submit to Tal- and Zeta-Rho in exchange for his own family’s safety. But before the Kryptonian baddies had a chance to finish transferring Zod’s consciousness into Kal-El’s body, he made contact with Jordan, who was able to relay his dad’s location to the military.

Still, Alex Garfin (aka Jordan) isn’t ready to celebrate his character’s grip on his abilities just yet. “Right now, Jordan’s powers are still more of a liability than just an ability,” Garfin says. “In Episode 6, we saw that he thought having powers meant all of his problems were solved. Really, it just pushed people further away.”

One person who will always be by Jordan’s side, of course, is his brother, who also played hero this week by standing up to John Henry Irons and urging him to find a non-lethal way to stop his dad.

“Jonathan’s super power is his bravery and his love for everyone around him,” Garfin explains. “Without Jonathan, Jordan wouldn’t be able to do anything. And without Jordan, I don’t know if Jonathan would be who he is. Even though he doesn’t have powers, he’s often the superstar of the family.”

This week’s episode was also part of David Ramsey’s tour of the Arrowverse, having previously dropped by Legends of Tomorrow on June 27 and The Flash on July 6. This time around, Diggle served as a military advisor, one who wasn’t thrilled that lethal A.R.G.U.S. technology was being used to combat Superman. He even evoked Oliver’s name, claiming that the man formerly known as the Green Arrow would have found another way to save the day.

“I had one quick scene with [Diggle] where Jonathan and I run in and see him briefly, but I actually don’t know if it was cut or not,” Garfin says, adding, “Either way, it happened! It was great to work with David Ramsey as a director [in Episode 7] and then as an actor. I went right up to him and asked, ‘How can actors make it easier for directors?’ I do that with every department. I am by far the youngest on set, and the newest on set, so it means a lot of things may not be going my way, but it also means that I can improve the most.”

Another jaw-dropping moment came when an emotional Lois revealed to John Henry Irons that Superman is really (gasp!) her husband Clark, a twist that immediately Garfin’s seal of approval.

“John Henry Irons is one of my favorite characters on the show,” he says. “His entire redemption arc has been very interesting. So anything that brings him closer into the fold, I’m all for.”

Elsewhere this week, the Cushings adjusted to life as Smallville’s newest pariahs. (Shocker: These simple humans fail to grasp the concept of alien manipulation, so they’re choosing to pin all of the blame on Lana.) We were worried that this already fragile family couldn’t handle a public scandal, but they seemed closer than ever by the end of the hour.

Lastly, Tal-Rho is now safely in the government’s possession, but if those flickering eyes in the episode’s final moments were any indication, his reign of terror is far from over.

Your thoughts on this week’s Superman & Lois? Drop ’em in a comment below.