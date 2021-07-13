Nicolas Cage-Led Joe Exotic Series Not Moving Forward at Amazon

RELATED STORIES The Boys Boss Celebrates Best Drama Nod: '#EmmysVotedForATenFootDick'

The Tiger King phenomenon may be cooling.

TVLine has confirmed that Amazon is not moving forward with a scripted series starring Nicolas Cage as the infamous bleach blonde zoo owner.

“I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together,” Cage told our sister pub Variety. “They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

The eight-episode project is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” which was published several months before Netflix’s buzzy docuseries dropped in 2020. The show was set to explore how Joe Schreibvogel became Joe Exotic, chronicling “how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

Amazon’s decision to shelve the project is good news for Peacock, which has its own Joe Exotic series in the works starring Shrill‘s John Cameron Mitchell and SNL‘s Kate McKinnon.