Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas' Begins With Jordin Sparks Romance

Hallmark Channel is dimming the Christmas lights later this year with a new movie starring American Idol winner Jordin Sparks.

As part of the network’s seemingly year-round celebration of the holiday, Hallmark has announced the first movie from its upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. And what better time to share this news than during the thick of “Christmas in July”? God bless us, everyone.

Anyway, A Christmas Treasure stars Sparks as Lou, a small-town girl who discovers her grandfather’s journal in a 100-year-old time capsule, causing her to question “whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s local newspaper,” according to the official description. (Never forget rule No. 1 of TV Christmas movies: ‘Tis the season for major, life-altering decisions!)

Additional drama ensues when Lou crosses paths with Kyle (played by Christmas movie veteran Michael Xavier), a charming chef who finds himself visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. “When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season — and the connection they have — helps each of their journeys.”

Sparks sings two songs in the movie, “This Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night.” The movie will also feature “Oh, It’s Christmas,” a track off Sparks’ 2020 holiday album Cider & Hennessy.

“Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you this year,” says Sparks. “I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie. Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase ‘Home is where the Heart is.'”

