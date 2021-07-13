Don Cheadle Shrugs at His Emmy Nod for 95-Second Falcon and Winter Soldier Scene: 'I Don't Really Get It Either'

Somewhere inside his high-tech armor, War Machine is shrugging. 2021's Biggest Emmy Snubs

Don Cheadle echoed many an awards-show aficionado on Tuesday by puzzling over his Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama category, for a 95-second scene in the first episode of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (where he reprised his MCU role as Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes).

In Cheadle’s scene opposite Falcon and Winter Soldier co-lead Anthony Mackie, Rhodey shared his own POV on Sam Wilson aka The Falcon declining the opportunity to take on the Captain American mantle.

“thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, [shruggers],” Cheadle commented on Twitter. “i don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go…”

Cheadle — who now has 10 Emmy nods across his career (plus one Academy Award nomination) — will vie for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama with The Crown‘s Charles Dance, The Mandalorian‘s Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers, and Lovecraft Country‘s Courtney B. Vance.

Falcon and Winter Soldier‘s only other Emmy nomination came in the Outstanding Stunt Performance category.