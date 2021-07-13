TVLine Items: Luke Skywalker on Disney Gallery, Y&R Exit and More

Good news for Star Wars fans in need of a fix: A special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, about Luke Skywalker’s surprise return in the Season 2 finale, will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 25 on Disney+.

The installment highlights the technology used to recreate Luke Skywalker and the collaborative process with his portrayer Mark Hamill. The program also explores “the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history,” per the official release.

* The Young and the Restless‘ Michael Mealor confirmed on Instagram that his time as Kyle Abbott on the CBS soap is “coming to a close.” The actor went on to note, “The last three and a half years has been a truly humbling and life changing experience. I wouldn’t have been here this long without the love and support y’all have shown me throughout every inch of this ride!”

* James Corden (The Late Late Show) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) will star in the Amazon Prime series Mammals, our sister site Deadline reports. Specific plot details are not yet available.

* Tyler Perry’s The Oval has promoted Nick Barrotta, who plays Ellie’s abusive boyfriend Allan, to series regular for Season 3, while also adding Kaye Singleton (Saints & Sinners) and Russell Thomas as new full-time cast members, Deadline reports.

* The following actors have joined HBO Max’s DC Comics limited series DMZ from executive producer Ava DuVernay, per Deadline: Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), Mamie Gummer (True Detective, The Good Wife), Nora Dunn (Home Economics), Henry G. Sanders (Queen Sugar), Venus Ariel (NCIS: New Orleans), Jade Wu (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Rey Gallegos (Animal Kingdom), Agam Darshi (Sanctuary) and Juani Feliz (Harlem).

* Disney+ has unveiled a trailer for Behind the Attraction, a 10-part series, narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), that draws back the curtain on the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world. The program debuts Wednesday, July 21, with five episodes at launch, and five additional installments coming later this year.

