Gossip Girl Surpasses Flight Attendant as HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

The numbers crunchers over at HBO Max are declaring Gossip Girl 2.0 the outlet’s No. 1 debut of all time, surpassing previous record holder The Flight Attendant.

According to the streamer, the Gossip Girl reboot’s premiere episode — which dropped July 8 and earned an average C+ grade from TVLine readers — drew record viewership during its first four days of availability, becoming the biggest “Max Original” launch to date. HBO Max also notes that a greater proportion of new subscribers chose Gossip Girl as the first thing to watch after signing up for the service than any other Max Original series.

Meanwhile, The CW’s Friday-night encore of Gossip Girl’s premiere episode drew almost 300,000 viewers.

The original Gossip Girl, which aired for six seasons (2007–2012) on The CW, helped launch the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and more. The titular gossip maven was voiced by Kristen Bell, who reprised her role for the HBO Max follow-up.

The new iteration stars Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller.

