TVLine Items: Future President Returns, Paris Hilton Cooking Show and More

After a long break, Diary of a Future President‘s second term will kick off this summer on Disney+, when Season 2 premieres with all 10 episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The series last released a new installment on Jan. 17, 2020.

The upcoming season continues “the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed (played by Tess Romero) as she enters the seventh grade” and experiences “the ups and downs of middle school, which sets her on the path to becoming the President of the United States,” per the official synopsis. Executive producer Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), who recurs as grown-up Elena, will direct the Season 2 opener.

* Netflix has greenlit Cooking With Paris, a six-episode unscripted series in which Paris Hilton shows off “her culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe, and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends.” The program premieres Wednesday, Aug. 4.

* The J Team, a live-action musical starring and executive-produced by pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa, will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, beginning Friday, Sept. 3.

* Julián Castro, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and mayor of San Antonio, has joined NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst.

* Fox has given a pilot order to The Last Police, an adaptation of Ben Winters’ sci-fi mystery novel The Last Policeman from executive producer Kyle Killen (Awake, Lone Star), our sister site Deadline reports. The project follows “a small-town police detective, who, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, believes she’s been chosen to save humanity, while her cynical partner can’t decide what he’ll enjoy more: her delusional failure, or the end of the world itself.”

* HBO Max released a trailer for the reality dating series FBoy Island, debuting Thursday, July 29:

