Black Widow Targets $60M From Disney+ Premier Access Alone, Folds In Character From an MCU TV Series

Black Widow‘s box office haul for opening weekend includes more than $60 million in global spending from those who streamed it at home via Disney+ Premier Access. Every Way Disney+ TV Shows Changed the MCU

And for those who have kept tabs on the Disney+ Marvel series that have rolled out this year, the feature film’s post-credits scene features a character that — because Black Widow‘s release was delayed for so long — wound up being introduced on one of said TV series. (If you saw the film but not the TV series in question, here’s a quick recap of what you missed/additional insight on who that was.)

All told, the first Marvel Studios film in two years bowed to more than $215M globally, including $80M in domestic box office, $78M in international box office, and the aforementioned $60M in “Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally” — a metric that Disney+ had not divulged for prior releases to the streaming service’s surcharged hub.

With those U.S. tallies, Black Widow enjoyed the largest domestic box office opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the largest domestic opening weekend since Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (in December 2019).

Additionally, the combined theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access hauls makes Black Widow the only film to surpass $100 million in domestic consumer spend on opening weekend since the start of the pandemic.

How did you watch Black Widow, if you were a part of the opening weekend audience?

“It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story,” Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement. “There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – [director] Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era.”