The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 11

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 13 returning shows (including Animal Kingdom, Never Have I Ever and Good Trouble), 11 series debuts (including the Joshua Jackson-led Dr. Death and an American Horror Story offshoot) and myriad films and specials (including the Space Jam sequel and the annual MLB All-Star Game).

SUNDAY, JULY 11

7 pm MLB Draft (ESPN)

7:30 pm Wicked Tuna Season 10 finale (NatGeo)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 premiere (Bravo)

8 pm Shark Week begins (Discovery Channel)

8:30 pm Run the World Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm Animal Kingdom Season 5 premiere (TNT)

9 pm History of the Sitcom docuseries premiere (CNN; two episodes)

9 pm Unforgetten Season 4 premiere (PBS)

9 pm Wellington Paranomal Stateside premiere (The CW; two episodes)

9 pm The White Lotus limited series premiere (HBO)

9:30 pm Little Birds Season 1 finale (Starz)

10 pm Professor T series premiere (PBS)

MONDAY, JULY 12

3 am Eden series premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

3 am Jack Irish final season premiere (Acorn TV)

3 am Love Island UK Season 7 premiere (Hulu)

8 pm MLB Home Run Derby (ESPN)

9 pm Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes docuseries premiere (HBO)

10 pm American Greed Season 14 finale (CNBC)

10 pm The Beast Must Die basic cable premiere (AMC)

10 pm Titans basic cable premiere (TNT)

TUESDAY, JULY 13

7 pm MLB All-Star Game (Fox)

8 pm The Flash Episode No. 150 / Season 7 finale, Part 1 of 2 (The CW)

10 pm Mr Inbetween series finale (FX)

10:30 pm Miracle Workers Season 3 (aka Oregon Trail) premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

3 am Gunpowder Milkshake film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Loki Season 1 finale (Disney+)

10 pm Good Trouble Season 3B premiere (Freeform)

THURSDAY, JULY 15

3 am American Horror Stories limited series premiere (FX on Hulu; first two episodes)

3 am Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here! Season 3 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Dr. Death limited series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am First Wives Club Season 2 premiere (BET+)

3 am Never Have I Ever Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The North Water Stateside premiere (AMC+)

9 pm The Outpost Season 3B premiere (The CW)

FRIDAY, JULY 16

3 am Explained Season 3 premiere (Netflix)

3 am Fear Street Part 3: 1666 film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Lisey’s Story limited series premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Making the Cut Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; first two episodes)

3 am McCartney 3, 2, 1 limited series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Schmigadoon! series premiere (Apple TV+; firs two episodes)

3 am The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team documentary premiere (Peacock)

3 am Space Jam: A New Legacy film premiere (HBO Max)

10 pm Surrealestate series premiere (Syfy)

11 pm Betty Season 2 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, JULY 17

8 pm Say Yes to the Dress Season 20 premiere (TLC)

8 pm Superstar Racing Experience Season 1 finale (CBS)

