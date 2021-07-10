TV Ratings: Love Island Stays Steady, WWE and CBS' Celeb Reno Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation 🤷🏻‍♂️ debuted to 2.8 million total viewers — marking Friday’s largest audience — and a 0.3 demo rating. Leading out of that, Love Island (1.5 mil/0.3) was on par with both Thursday’s outing and last summer’s first Friday foray. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) was steady, and led the night in the demo.

Lastly but not leastly, The CW’s encore airing of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot premiere drew 290,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, which is right on par with the Charmed/Dynasty combo’s most recent average.

