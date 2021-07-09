Ratings: Love Island Audience Up YOY, NBA Finals Rise With Game 2

In the latest TV show ratings, the first Thursday installment of CBS‘ Love Island Season 3 drew 1.64 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating — up 11 percent and steady versus the same night last summer, while also on par with Wednesday’s premiere leading out of Big Brother.
ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals Game 2 dominated Thursday in both total viewers and in the demo, posting 7 mil and 2.2 in preliminary numbers — up a tick from Game 1’s early tallies (which swelled significantly once Nielsen finals dribbled in).
Elsewhere:
NBC | Making It (1.9 mil/0.3) and Good Girls (1.55 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, with the cancelled latter adding a few eyeballs week-to-week.
FOX | Beat Shazam (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady.
