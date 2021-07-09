Ratings: Love Island Audience Up YOY, NBA Finals Rise With Game 2

In the latest TV show ratings, the first Thursday installment of CBS‘ Love Island Season 3 drew 1.64 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating — up 11 percent and steady versus the same night last summer, while also on par with Wednesday’s premiere leading out of Big Brother. 'Missing' Shows Found!

ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals Game 2 dominated Thursday in both total viewers and in the demo, posting 7 mil and 2.2 in preliminary numbers — up a tick from Game 1’s early tallies (which swelled significantly once Nielsen finals dribbled in).

Elsewhere:

NBC | Making It (1.9 mil/0.3) and Good Girls (1.55 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, with the cancelled latter adding a few eyeballs week-to-week.

FOX | Beat Shazam (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady.

