Cursed Cancelled at Netflix

It’s one and done for Netflix’s drama series about the legendary Lady of the Lake. Cursed has been cancelled after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Per the official logline, Cursed was a “re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

The fantasy drama starred 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford as Nimue, Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Lancelot, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther, Lily Newmark as Pym, Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Morgana, Bella Dayne as Red Spear and Matt Stokoe as Gawain.

Cursed‘s first (and now only) 10-episode season hit Netflix on July 17, 2020.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Cursed‘s cancellation. Your thoughts on the series’ untimely demise? Drop ’em in a comment below.