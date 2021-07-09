Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

RELATED STORIES Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend (?!) Dates for In-Person Event

This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.

Note: Yes, there will again be a DC Fandome virtual event this year (on Oct. 16), where in 2020 shows such as The Flash, Titans, Batwoman and Superman & Lois held panels.

To help you navigate Comic-Con @ Home, we’ve compiled all the major TV-related events. We’ll be updating this post as more panels (and specific day/times) are officially announced, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often.*

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Time TBA THE HARPER HOUSE (Paramount+) | Voice cast Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee and Ryan Flynn with additional special appearances from VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk and Gabourey Sidibe, plus executive producers Brad Neely and Katie Krentz, and supervising director Brian Sheesley.

Time TBA STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS (Paramount+) | Special Comic-Con@Home edition

Time TBA LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION (IMDb TV) | Stars Noah Wyle and Beth Riesgraf

Time TBA I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER (Amazon Prime) | Showrunner Sara Goodman previews the upcoming series.

10 am PT STAR TREK: PRODIGY and STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (Paramount+) | The back-to-back panels will feature Prodigy voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas, plus EPs Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, and director/co-EP Ben Hibon. The Lower Decks panelists include voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero, plus creator Mike McMahan. Moderated by Jerry O’Connell.

11 am PT TUCA & BERTIE (Adult Swim) | Creator Lisa Hanawalt, executive producer Raphael Bob-Waksberg and voice cast member Nicole Byer.

11 am PT THE WHEEL OF TIME (Amazon Prime) | Showrunner Rafe Judkins previews the upcoming series.

12 pm PT ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS (HBO Max) | Executive producer Adam Muto and voice cast members John DiMaggio, Mace Montgomery Miskel and Toks Olagundoye join moderator Bex Taylor-Klaus.

12 pm PT MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION (Netflix) | TBA

2 pm PT MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM (Freeform) | Creator Eliot Laurence and stars Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm and Lyne Renee.

2 pm PT TEENAGE EUTHANASIA (Adult Swim) | Voice cast Maria Bamford, Jo Firestone and Bebe Neuwirth, plus co-creators Alyson Levy and Alissa Nutting, and co-director Scott Adsit.

3 pm PT DUNCANVILLE (Fox) | Executive producers Mike Scully and Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer/star Amy Poehler and voice cast Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro.

4 pm PT RICK AND MORTY (Adult Swim) | Executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder join voice cast Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer and special guests.

5 pm PT BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS (Adult Swim) | Co-directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, EP Joseph Chou, voice director Wes Gleason and voice cast member Jessica Henwick preview the anime series.

5 pm PT DESTINATION FEAR (Travel Channel/discovery+) | Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

10 am PT LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS (HBO Max) | Voice cast member Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Marvin the Martian) moderates a discussion with executive producer Pete Browngardt, art director Aaron Spurgeon, supervising producer Alex Kirwan, storyboard artist Caroline Director and assistant art director Keika Yamaguchi.

11 am PT THE SIMPSONS (Fox) | Join Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan and moderator Yeardley Smith.

11 am PT ULTRA CITY SMITHS (AMC+) | Voice cast members Jimmi Simpson, Debra Winger, Luis Guzmán, Hana Mae Lee, Tim Heidecker and Chris Conrad join creator Steve Conrad and co-director David Brooks preview the upcoming stop-motion animation series.

1 pm PT FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (AMC) | Chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins and Christine Evangelista.

1 pm PT JELLYSTONE! (HBO Max) | Showrunner C.H. Greenblatt and supervising director Ian Wasseluk join voice cast members Jeff Bergman (Yogi Bear), Grace Helbig (Cindy Bear) and Niccole Thurman (Jabberjaw).

2 pm PT CRAIG OF THE CREEK (Cartoon Network) | Voice star Philip Solomon moderates a discussion with co-creator Ben Levin, writer Ashleigh Hairston, supervising directors Dashawn Mahone and Najja Porter, and story editor Jeff Trammell.

2 pm PT THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND (AMC) | Chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt.

3 pm PT CENTRAL PARK (Apple TV+) | Co-creator Loren Bouchard, co-creator/voice star Josh Gad and voice cast members Leslie Odom Jr. and Titus Burgess join producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis.

3 pm PT THE PATRICK STAR SHOW! (Nickelodeon) | Voice actors Bill Fagerbakke, Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley and Dana Snyder join co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli for a table read.

3 pm PT ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (The CW) | Stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino join executive producer Christopher Hollier.

3 pm PT THE WALKING DEAD (AMC) | Walking Dead Universe CCO Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James.

4 pm PT FAMILY GUY (Fox) | Voice cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and Arif Zahir join executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin.

5 pm PT AMERICAN DAD! (TBS) | Table read featuring voice stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color.

5 pm PT LUCIFER (Netflix) | Star Tom Ellis joins executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.

6 pm PT CREEPSHOW (Shudder) | Showrunner Greg Nicotero, director Rusty Cundieff, writer Mattie Do, and cast members Michael Rooker and James Remar.

6 pm PT STARGATE ATLANTIS REUNION | Stars David Hewlett Torri Higginson, Rachel Luttrell, Paul McGillion, Rainbow Sun Francks, David Nykl and Robert Picardo.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

10 am PT DOCTOR WHO (BBC America) | Showrunner Chris Chibnall, stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, new cast member John Bishop and a very special surprise guest.

10 am PT HOUSEBROKEN (Fox) | Voice stars Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas and Sam Richardson join co-creator/voice actor Clea DuVall (VEEP) and co-creators/showrunners Gabrielle Allan and Jen Crittenden.

11 am PT THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY (Disney+) | Stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu join creators Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, and showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

12 pm PT THE GREAT NORTH (Fox) | Voice cast Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust and Alanis Morissette, plus creators Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, and executive producer Loren Bouchard.

12 pm PT LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (The CW) | Stars Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, Nick Zano and Matt Ryan join executive producers Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu.

1 pm PT DEXTER (Showtime) | Star/executive producer Michael C Hall joins showrunner Clyde Phillips, EP Scott Reynolds, EP/director Marcos Siega and new cast member Julia Jones.

3 pm PT BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) | Voice cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy, plus creator Loren Bouchard and executive producer Nora Smith.

4 pm PT CHAPELWAITE (Epix) | Stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire join executive producers Jason and Peter Filardi.

*Schedule and talent subject to change