Asher Angel Reunites With Andi Mack's Sofia Wylie on High School Musical: 'It's Really Special' — Watch Interview

For Asher Angel, guest starring on Friday’s episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was like stepping back into 2019. In another words, “It’s a dream.”

Not only does the Disney+ series film in Salt Lake City, where Angel spent three seasons shooting Andi Mack, but all of his scenes are opposite his former Disney Channel co-star Sofia Wylie.

“It just picked right back up wherever we left off,” Angel tells TVLine of filming with Wylie. “It’s almost like we’ve just still been shooting and doing scenes together. We had a lot of fun, and the chemistry — you can see it on camera. It’s still there, so I’m excited for the fans to see it. It’s really special.”

Angel’s character, an adventurous stranger named Jack, meets Gina at the airport, where her Spring Break plans aren’t exactly taking off. Without giving too much away, Angel says that fans can expect “a lot of playful moments, fun little chemistry [and even] a little flirting.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for our interview with Angel — which includes the Beauty and the Beast character he wishes he could have played — then check out his first scene with Wylie below. Once you’ve soaked it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts.