Ratings: Big Brother Tops Wednesday, Improves on 2020 Premiere Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother opened Season 23 with 4 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating — up 10 percent in audience from last summer’s premiere while steady in the demo, and leading Wednesday in both measures. (Read recap.)

Love Island (1.8 mil/0.4) was similarly even with its previous season premiere.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Stanley Cup Final coverage (3 mil/0.7) improved on Game 4’s audience.

THE CW | Kung Fu (840K/0.1) and In the Dark (430K/0.1) each added eyeballs.

FOX | MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.5) and Crime Scene Kitchen (1.8 mil/0.4) both dipped.

ABC | $100,000 Pyramid (3.8 mil/0.5) and the Card Sharks finale (2.6 mil/0.4) both ticked up.

