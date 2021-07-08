Search Party Adds Jeff Goldblum as Dory's [Spoiler] in Season 5

RELATED STORIES Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: Search Party's John Early, Directors Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss Talk Elliott's Fiery Talk Show Cameo

The ubiquitous Jeff Goldblum has joined the Search Party over at HBO Max.

The streaming service announced Thursday that the Oscar and Emmy Award nominee will recur in Season 5 of the dark comedy as Tunnel Quinn, “a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory on the other side of her near death experience.” Along the way, “Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.”

“Search Party is such a brilliant show,” Goldblum said in a statement. “What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment.”

Goldblum, whose TV credits include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Portlandia and Will & Grace, most recently hosted Disney+’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which was renewed for a second season.

Season 4 of Search Party ended on a massive cliffhanger in which Dory appeared to have died in that fire set by her psychotic stalker Chip and his Aunt Lylah, only for the episode’s final moments to reveal that she actually survived the destructive blaze. Series creators Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss previously opened up to TVLine about what to expect if the show were to be picked up for a fifth installment.

“I think it’s safe to say that the show has gotten more and more extreme, but we don’t want to write it past its welcome. Whether that means Season 4’s the ending or it continues, we want to make sure we always have something smart to say about these characters,” Rogers said.

Search Party‘s first three seasons followed the amateur sleuths through “a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial,” per the show’s official’s description. Season 4 saw Dory taken prisoner by Chip, forcing her friends to again form a search party to find her.

Are you looking forward to Goldblum’s Search Party guest stint? Hit the comments with your reactions.