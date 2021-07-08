Dr. Sanjay Gupta's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Competition?

RELATED STORIES LeVar Burton Tees Up Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint, Admits 'It Will Hurt' If He Gets Passed Over for Full-Time Job

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, whose two-week Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint is set to conclude on Friday, was admittedly “super nervous” to follow in the footsteps of the late, legendary Alex Trebek.

“I have tremendous respect for the show,” the CNN vet recently shared. “And when you have tremendous respect for something, you want to… get everything right.”

A final decision on who will permanently succeed Trebek will be made later this summer.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, recently said. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Gupta’s Friday swan song, we gotta ask: How does he stack up against his guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, ex-Today host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Gupta’s CNN colleague Anderson Cooper, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen, Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik and Today‘s Savannah Guthrie? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos — who follows Gupta beginning July 12 — Stephanopoulos’ GMA co-host Robin Roberts, Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, CNBC’s David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.) Vote below!